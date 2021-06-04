Wall Street closes with gains and the Dow rises 0.52% after an employment report

New York, Jun 4 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Friday with gains and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, rose 0.52% after an employment report in the United States that continues to reflect the economic recovery of the covid-19 pandemic.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones added 179.35 points, to 34,756.39; while the selective S&P 500 advanced 0.88% or 37.04 points, to 4,229.89.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, in which the main technology companies are listed, rose a remarkable 1.47% or 199.98 points, to 13,814.49.

The three indicators closed the week with progress: 0.7% for the Dow, 0.6% for the S&P 500 and 0.5% for the Nasdaq.

By sectors, earnings were today led precisely by technology companies (1.92%), communications (1.36%) and non-essential goods (0.82%).

The New York stock market reacted positively to the May employment report in the US, which revealed a sum of 559,000 new positions in the labor market and a decrease in the unemployment rate to 5.8%.

The number of jobs was worse than expected and the unemployment rate was slightly better, but in any case it served to alleviate fears of a rapid economic improvement that will impact monetary policy.

The numbers “are not hot enough for the Fed to act or too cold to be concerned about the economy,” summed up John Briggs, an analyst at NatWest Markets.

In the group of 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the increases in Salesforce (2.88%), Microsoft (2.07%), Intel (2.01%) and Apple (1.90%) stood out.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, the “spac” of billionaire Bill Ackman, fell 11.9% after disclosing its plans to buy 10% of Universal Music Group.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 69.62 a barrel, and at the close of Wall Street the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 1.559%; gold rose to 1,894.30 dollars an ounce and the dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2167.

