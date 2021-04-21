Wall Street closes with gains and the Dow Jones rises 0.93%

New York, Apr 21 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed with gains this Wednesday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, rose 0.93% after two consecutive days of decline, while the quarterly results season continues.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones added 0.93% or 316.01 points, to 34,137.31 units, and the S&P 500 also rose 0.93% or 38.48 points, up to 4,173.42 units.

The Nasdaq composite index, which brings together the most important technology companies in the market, advanced a solid 1.19% or 163.95 points, to 13,950.22 units.

The New York stock market seemed to bet today on values ​​that may benefit from the economic recovery, which led to the rise of the Russell 2000 index, which groups small and medium-sized companies, by 2.26%.

Most sectors finished in green, led by basic materials (1.87%), energy (1.48%), and finance (1.39%). Only public services companies (-0.9%) and communications (-0.28%) yielded.

Investors remain on the lookout for corporate results, which are generally in line with expectations, as they watch with concern the evolution of the pandemic in Asia and emerging markets.

Netflix was one of the protagonists of the session after reporting yesterday that it doubled its profits between January and March but lowered its subscription rate, a fact that the market did not like and caused it to fall by 7.4%.

“We expect the results to be positively surprising, but the risks are asymmetrical. In an environment with record markets, any company that does not comply will be really punished,” said analyst Luca Paolini, from Pictet Asset Management.

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, especially IBM (3.90%), Dow Inc (3.75%), Nike (2.19%) and Caterpillar (2.12%) rose.

Only four firms fell, including Procter & Gamble (-0.69%) and Verizon (-0.43%), which have published results in recent hours.

In other markets, Texas oil fell to $ 61.35 per barrel and at the close of Wall Street the yield of the 10-year Treasury bond fell 1.554%, gold rose to $ 1,795.20 per ounce and the dollar fell against the euro, with a change of 1.2034.

