Wall Street closes with gains and new highs in S&P 500 and Nasdaq

New York, Jun 29 (.) .- Wall Street closed this Tuesday in the green, with a 0.03% rebound in the Dow Jones Industrials and new all-time highs in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, after a new batch of data US economic

According to data at the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones rose 9.02 points and stood at 34,292.29.

The selective S&P 500 also advanced 0.03% or 1.19 points, to 4,291.80; while the Nasdaq composite index rose 0.19% or 27.83 points, to 14,528.33.

The sectors in red were the majority, but the gains of technology companies (0.7%) and non-essential goods (0.23%) stood out.

On the other hand, those of public services (-1.65%) and communications (-0.52%) fell especially.

The New York stock market reacted today to the reading of US consumer confidence prepared by The Conference Board for June, higher than expected, which added optimism to the good prospects for recovery.

On the other hand, the firm S&P Case-Schiller disclosed that the prices of homes in the country rose more than 14% year-on-year in April, and five large cities had their largest annual increase ever recorded.

The market also welcomed the decision of two large financial institutions, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, to raise their dividend, which boosted the respective prices by 3.35% and 1.06%.

Among the thirty Dow Jones stocks, the rise of Nike (2.36%), Home Depot (1.26%) and Apple (1.15%) stood out.

Boeing ended up accumulating the largest loss, of 1.75% despite the purchase of 200 737 MAX aircraft by United Airlines.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 72.98 a barrel, and at the close of Wall Street, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 1.473%, gold fell to $ 1,761.60 an ounce and dollar gained ground against the euro, with a change of 1.19.

(c) . Agency