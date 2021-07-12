Wall Street closes with a triple record for the second consecutive day

. videos

Argentina exceeds 30 million vaccines against covid-19 received

Buenos Aires, Jul 12 . .- Argentina exceeds the 30 million vaccines against covid-19 received as a result of the arrival of new batches with doses of Astrazeneca, Sinopharm and Sputnik-V planned for today, while the trend continues decreasing in infections although deaths remain stable. According to official data, this Monday 733,000 doses of AstraZeneca, 550,000 of component 2 of Sputnik-V and 768,000 units of Sinopharm will arrive in the South American country, bringing the total number of vaccines received to 30,487,730. These new doses are added to the 28,383,730 received since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, of which 11,265,830 correspond to Sputnik-V, (9,375,670 for component 1 and 1,943,160 for component 2), 7,536. 000 to Sinopharm, 580,000 to AstraZeneca-Covishield, 1,944,000 to AstraZeneca through the WHO COVAX mechanism, and 7,057,900 to those of AstraZeneca and Oxford whose active principle was produced in Argentina. VIZZOTTI, IN THE UNITED KINGDOM The country’s Health Minister, Carla Vizzotti, is in the United Kingdom, where today she will have several events “within the framework of the exchange of experiences on vaccination strategies against the coronavirus that Argentina has been carrying out” with the European country. Vizzotti, together with the presidential advisor Cecilia Nicolini, will participate in a working meeting in London with the UK’s Minister for the Deployment of Covid-19 Vaccines, Nadhim Zahawi, and then they will meet with the special envoy on Resistance Issues Antimicrobial, Dame Sally Davies. Then, they will meet with the Minister for Europe and Americas of the Foreign Office (FCDO), Wendy Morton, and then they will have a meeting in Cambridge with the executive vice president of AstraZeneca, Menelao Pangalos, with whom they will also visit the new center of the company. They will also hold a new meeting with scientists in Oxford “to learn about the progress of production strategies, new variants, reinforcements, clinical trials in children and adolescents,” according to official information. CONCERN ABOUT THE CELEBRATION Argentina is going through several weeks with a downward trend in the number of infections, which has not translated into a continuous decline in deaths, although now the authorities are concerned about the epidemiological effects that the celebration of the America’s Cup may have that Argentina won this Saturday and that the followers of the albiceleste celebrated with little security measures. The emblematic Buenos Aires Obelisk and other parts of the country witnessed the crowds of followers to celebrate the triumph over Brazil, and according to the Minister of Health of the province of Buenos Aires, Daniel Gollán, these may have consequences in the evolution of the pandemic. “They are not the images that we like from the health point of view. In a pandemic and with the advance of vaccination we would like to avoid this type of thing. I know it is very difficult,” he said in statements to Radio Rivadavia. Since the arrival of the pandemic in the country, a total of 4,647,948 infections have been registered, of which 8,850 were reported this Sunday, while deaths rose to 98,781, after 281 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Argentina registered a daily record of cases on May 27, when 41,080 infections were reported, while the highest number of deaths in a single day was verified on June 21, with 792 deaths that day. The country experienced a dizzying increase in covid-19 cases in April and May, with a growing level of bed occupancy in intensive care units, but the rising curve of positives began to ease in June, after the application of new restrictions sanitary. One of the restrictions implemented is a maximum number of passengers that can enter the country, which weeks ago was lowered to 600 per day and this Friday it was increased to 1,000 people. THE VACCINATION CAMPAIGN ADVANCES While going through the second wave of covid-19, Argentina, with some 45 million inhabitants, continues with its vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, which began at the end of last December. According to official data released this Monday, 24.8 million doses have been applied so far. A total of 19.8 million people received the first dose of the vaccine, while 5 million people were already inoculated with the second dose. .