Neither the Nasdaq record nor the European Central Bank’s bazooka have allowed Wall Street to close the day in a positive light. The New York indices have recorded setbacks despite the fact that the good news has tinted them green during some moments of the session.

Despite a flurry of macro data, the focus of the session shifted to Frankfurt, where the ECB surprised the market with 600,000 million euros more available to your anticoronavirus debt purchase plan. The total balance has thus risen to 1.35 trillion euros. However, the institution’s macroeconomic forecasts have not worsened as much as this movement might imply, giving new arguments for optimism.

With this scenario, the Dow Jones added 0.045% to 26,281.82. The S&P 500 it has left 0.34% reaching 3,112 points. The Nasdaq, closed at 9,629 points with a fall of 0.77%.

This is how Wall Street opens

Eduardo Bolinches

The great reference of the day in the US came with the balance of trade. The country’s deficit grew to $ 49.4 billion in April from a peak of $ 42.3 billion in March. Despite the fact that the figure is in line with consensus forecasts, the 20.5% drop in exports It hurts in the financial heart of the world’s largest economy. Imports, however, only contracted 13%.

As regards the labor market, the weekly reference of new applications for unemployment benefits they had a total of 1.88 million citizens. Although in line with the consensus forecasts of the economists, the continued requests for unemployment assistance are 19.3 million, significantly below the peak of 23 million citizens recorded in this time of epidemic.

LVMH maintains the takeover by Tiffany

One of the companies in the limelight is Tiffany. Shares of the jewelry group drop 0.3% after learning that the French luxury group LVMH has rejected the possibility of taking actions of the American in the market to take control of it at a lower price than what was raised in its takeover bid.

The impact of the coronavirus has led many analysts to argue that the asking price of $ 135 per share, which supposes a total sum of 16,200 million, could be too high given the circumstances.

Investors are also watching ebay, whose shares add up to 7% after having revised upwards its business forecasts for the second quarter of the year. The company has explained that during the confinement his sales have gone “significantly better than expected”. Now, he forecasts earnings of up to $ 1.06 a share compared to the 80 cents he had previously marked.

Volatility takes over Genius Brands International, which goes from marking increases of 97% to falls of more than 40%. Speculation rules the animation company after announcing short-term “important news” and the launch of Kartoon Channel later this June.

ZoomInfo fires on debut

After yesterday’s premiere of Warner Music Group, whose shares add an additional 5% this Thursday, today it is the turn of ZoomInfo Technologies, a company specialized in business analysis. The company has finally managed to put its debut price on Wall Street at $ 21 per share, a level that is above the already revised upward range of between $ 19 and $ 20 per share.

Despite this increase, finally this Thursday premiered with increases of 67% to $ 35 per share, although before its traditional ringing the buying and selling positions indicated up to 45 dollars. Some analysts suggest that it could be an avalanche of orders in search of Zoom Communications, the videoconferencing company, whose shares are trading 5% lower this Thursday, above $ 230.