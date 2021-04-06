Wall Street closes red after yesterday’s records and the Dow Jones falls 0.29%

New York, Apr 6 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Tuesday in the red, taking a breather after registering records in two of its main indicators the day before, between signals that point to the advance of the economic recovery.

At the end of the operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones of Industrials fell 0.29% or 96.95 points and stood at 33,430.24 units, while the selective S&P 500 fell 0.10% or 3 , 97 points, up to 4,073.94.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which brings together the most important technology companies, fell a slight 0.05% or 7.21 points, to 13,698.

By sectors, the greatest loss was for technology (-0.38%), healthcare (-0.36%) and industrial (-0.27%).

Public service companies (0.53%) and both essential and non-essential goods (0.33%) remained afloat.

The New York stock market seemed to take advantage to take profits after the good run of the last three sessions, which has taken the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 to new all-time highs supported by positive economic data from employment and activity.

The good economic news continued today, with the Labor Department reporting that job vacancies rose in February to a level not seen in two years of 7.4 million, reflecting growing demand for jobs.

In addition, the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday improved its forecasts for world economic growth to 6% for 2021, five tenths more than expected in January, boosted by strong rallies in the US and China.

In the Dow Jones group, the declines of Walgreens (-1.94%), Boeing (-1.62%), Merck (-1.57%) and UnitedHealth (-1.57%) stood out.

Nike (1.51%), McDonald’s (1.34%) and Goldman Sachs (1.09%) made progress, among others.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 59.33 a barrel; and at the close of the stock market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 1.658%, gold rose to 1.745 dollars an ounce and the dollar depreciated against the euro, with a change of 1.1876.

