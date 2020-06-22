File image of a trader with a mask on the New York Stock Exchange, USA. May 28, 2020. . / Lucas Jackson (Lucas Jackson /)

By Sinéad Carew

NEW YORK, Jun 22 (.) – The top three Wall Street indexes rose on Monday with the biggest gains in tech stocks, as investors focused on the potential for more stimulus measures despite fears of a rise in stocks. coronavirus cases in the United States and other parts of the world.

* The Nasdaq posted its fourth record close this month on the back of increased momentum from Microsoft, Apple and Amazon.com.

* Demand for assets considered safe, such as gold and US Treasuries, increased earlier after the World Health Organization reported a record increase in global cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

* Although New York celebrated the lifting of many restrictions on Monday, a dozen states in the southern and southwestern United States reported record increases in new cases.

* However, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC that there was no second wave of the virus and that there are unlikely to be widespread closures in the country.

* Investors also clung to hopes for more stimulus after House Democrats unveiled a $ 1.5 trillion infrastructure project, in the same week that reports suggested the Donald Trump administration is preparing a similar initiative.

* Trump said Monday that he supported the idea of ​​giving Americans a second round of financial aid.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average it rose 153.5 points, or 0.59%, to 26,024,963 units; the S&P index; 500 It gained 20.12 points, or 0.65%, to 3,117.86 units. The Nasdaq Composite added 110.35 points, or 1.11%, to 10,056.48 units.

* Of the 11 largest sectors of the S&P; 500, technology led the advance, but was followed by basic services.

* The market fell on Friday after Apple decided to temporarily close some stores in the United States, underscoring fears of a delayed recovery. But the company’s shares rose Monday and traded to record levels after announcing new products.

(Additional report by Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)