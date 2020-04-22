NEW YORK (AP) – Stock prices closed Wednesday with gains on the New York Stock Exchange, and the S&P 500 index regained a portion of the huge terrain lost in recent days after world markets received some oxygen.

Even crude oil rose, moving further from zero after it previously suffered a deep drop due to a gigantic reduction in demand. Stocks advanced from Seoul to Spain, and those that posted gains outnumbered those that lost ground in New York by more than two to one. Treasury yields also rose, an indication that investor pessimism is easing.

Investors continue to prepare for a severe and painful recession after business closes globally in hopes of stemming the spread of the coronavirus. But they still caused US stocks to drop a third last month because of that expectation. Now, despite depressing economic and health reports piling up, some investors have their sights set on the future reopening of some parts of the economy as infections decline in certain areas.

“Right now, the economy is starting to open up, even in the marginal sectors,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “We are seeing Germany, the largest economy in Europe, begin to open up. What this hints at is that, if things are going well in these economies, we are going to start to see more states begin to open up, and perhaps open up more broadly. ”

The S&P 500 rose 62.75 points, 2.3%, to finish at 2,799.31, and cut its weekly loss to 2.6%.

The Dow Jones index advanced 456.94, 2%, standing at 23,475.82, while the Nasdaq compound advanced 232.15 integers, 2.8%, closing at 8,495.38.

Shares in the energy sector took some of the biggest gains in the market, fueled by rising oil prices. Halliburton, Apache and Diamondback Energy added at least 9%. However, all three have dropped more than 60% so far this year.

The reference price of a barrel of US crude oil for June delivery increased 19% to $ 13.78. It had swung in the early hours of the day before climbing after President Donald Trump threatened to destroy any Iranian vessel that would harass ships of the United States Navy, increasing the likelihood of an interruption in the supply of oil. .

The Brent mix gained 5.4%, standing at $ 20.37 per barrel.

Other companies that have been affected by the pandemic also saw increases after offering a slight sign of hope.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased to 0.61% from 0.57% on Tuesday, but remains well below the 1.90% level it had at the beginning of the year.