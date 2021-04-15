Wall Street closes mixed, with a 0.16% gain for the Dow Jones

New York, Apr 14 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Wednesday in a mixed zone, with the Dow Jones of industrialists adding 0.16%, in a day in which the results announcements of the main financial entities of the country stood out , with profits above expectations, and losses in the technology sector.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones rose 0.16% or 53.62 points, to 33,730.89 units, while the S&P 500 fell 0.41% or 16.93 points, up to 4,124.66 units.

For its part, the Nasdaq composite index, which brings together the most important technology companies in the market, fell 0.99% or 138.26 points, to 13,857.66 units.

The New York stock market today received the quarterly results of the big banks in a disparate way. Thus, while Goldman Sachs led the Dow Jones earnings with 2.34%, JPMorgan Chase was ranked as the worst-performing index corporation of the day with losses of 1.86%.

Investors supported Goldman Sachs after announcing that it made a net profit of 6.836 million in the first quarter of 2021, 464% more than in the same section of last year, with record results driven by its stock brokerage and banking businesses of investment.

However, they withdrew their trust in JPMorgan Chase despite making a profit of $ 14.3 billion in the first quarter of 2021, almost five times more than in the same tranche last year, a result of the “improvement in business performance. economy “which includes 5,200 million released from reserves against defaults due to the pandemic.

The US bank Wells Fargo reported a net profit of 4.742 million dollars during the first quarter, which represents an increase of 626% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In his case, investors also responded with the purchase of shares favoring an increase in values ​​of 5.53%.

The falls in the technology sector were seen in Tesla, which lost about 4% of its value; Netflix and Facebook, which depreciated more than 2%, and Amazon, Microsoft and Apple whose shares yielded more than 1%.

Read more

In the day of this Wednesday, the exit to the market of Coinbase, the first cryptocurrency exchange platform, which opened with a price of 381 dollars and closed the day with a price per share of 429 dollars.

By sectors, the greatest gains were for energy (2.91%), financial (0.66%) and raw materials (0.64%), while the greatest losses fell on the non-essential goods sector (-1.17%).

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, Goldman Sachs (2.34%), Travelers (2.12%) and Chevron (-1.99%) rose especially, while JPMorgan (-1.86%), Apple ( 1.78%) and Salesforce (1.71%).

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 63.15 per barrel and at the close of Wall Street the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond rose to 1.63%, gold fell to $ 1,736.90 per ounce and dollar fell against the euro, with a change of 1.1977.

(c) EFE Agency