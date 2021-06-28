Wall Street closes mixed but with new records in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq

New York, Jun 28 (.) .- Wall Street closed this Monday in mixed terrain, with the Dow Jones in the red but registering new records in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, which received a boost from the technology sector.

According to data at the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the selective S&P 500 rose 0.23% or 9.91 points, to 4,290.61, and the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.98% or 140.12 points, to 14,500, 51.

The Dow Jones of Industrials fell 0.44% or 150.57 points, to 34,283.27.

By sectors, the thrust of the technology sector (1.11%) and the communications sector (0.83%) stood out, where important companies such as Facebook are located, which today rose a remarkable 4.18%.

Facebook today achieved a market capitalization of a trillion dollars, joining a select club made up of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, which today rose more than 1%, and Alphabet, which barely changed.

The company founded by Mark Zuckerberg reacted positively on the stock market to the dismissal in federal court of a lawsuit by the US competition regulator and 48 attorneys general.

The New York stock market expanded the gains of last week, when optimism for the economic recovery in the United States prevailed in the market.

In that sense, this Monday recent developments in the legislative field of the infrastructure plan proposed by President Joe Biden have influenced, according to experts.

“The bipartisan agreement on infrastructure reached last week in Washington DC seems to have some chance of coming true,” said Oppenheimer Asset Management analyst John Stoltzfus.

On the other hand, expectations are set in the June employment report that will be released this Friday and which is expected to create 683,000 jobs.

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the decline in Boeing (3.39%) attributed to a notification from regulators postponing the certification of its new 777X aircraft to the end of 2023 stood out.

Chevron (-3.08%) and American Express (-2.76%) also fell, in line with the falls in the energy (-3.33%) and financial (-0.81%) sectors.

In other markets, Texas oil fell to $ 72.91 a barrel, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 1.482%, gold rose to $ 1,779.90 an ounce and the dollar gained ground against the euro, with a change of 1.1924.

