Wall Street closes mixed but the Dow Jones advances 0.29% to record

How to avoid floods? With strict limits on emissions

(Bloomberg) – Current national climate targets are so weak that, despite them, glaciers and ice sheets will raise sea levels twice as fast as if countries kept their promises under the Paris Agreement, according to a new study published in the journal Nature.If countries meet current targets alone, land ice could contribute 25 centimeters to global oceans by 2100. If they fully adhere to the international climate treaty, which calls for limiting warming Between 1.5 ° C and 2 ° C, that estimate drops to 13 cm. Eighty-four scientists from 15 countries participated in the study, putting together hundreds of land ice melting simulations from 19 remote regions, including Greenland and Antarctica. in a single global projection. His analysis is consistent with the growing scientific consensus about where the world is heading. A better future is within reach, the authors conclude, but only if countries raise their ambitions. Greenland's melting would be reduced by 70% and glaciers by 50%, for example, if the targets of the Paris Agreement are met. As meltwater separates from glaciers, it contributes to rising tides that are already hitting cities, beaches and coasts around the world. "Coastal flooding will continue to increase, but less severely if we can limit warming to 1.5 ° C," said Tamsin Edwards, a climate scientist at King's College London and lead author of the study. Current global promises to reduce emissions and energy use will lead to more than 3 ° C warming by 2100, Edwards said. In lower probability scenarios, that estimate reaches 5 ° C, which would be completely catastrophic. A considerable meltdown is already underway. The ocean level has risen 23 cm since 1880; About half is water that expands as it warms, while a quarter comes from the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets and land glaciers elsewhere. Sea level rise since the early 1990s now accounts for a third of the historical total. Recent work, including this paper, attempts to bring greater precision to mathematical visions of the future. To do so requires capturing all sorts of simultaneous and complex Earth system processes that can cancel each other out or reinforce each other or both, a simple task for researchers. "Greenland is really sensitive to atmospheric changes, so basically in a warmer world, it melts more along the ice sheet, "said Sophie Nowicki, a professor at the University of Buffalo and co-author of the study. "In Antarctica, it's very complex because a warmer world could mean more snowfall, but it could also mean more melting of the ice sheet." Warmer air holds more water vapor, leading to more snowfall and eventually ice. . But warmer water also removes ice caps from below, accelerating melting and instability. Scientists still can't say for sure which process will dominate for decades to come, and different sets of models produce different projections. The most serious of these projects that the melting of the ice sheet will contribute 42 cm of sea level rise this century. Antarctica is also under attack from above. Declining ozone and greenhouse gas pollution are strengthening polar winds, according to a paper published last week by researchers at the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom. This is increasing melt rates on Larsen C, an ice shelf on the Antarctic peninsula, the place on the continent with the fastest surface melting rate.In the current issue of Nature, another smaller team of scientists led by Robert DeConto , director of the School of Earth & Sustainability at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, wrote the results of an Antarctic ice sheet model not included in the larger study. DeConto's group found that if warming is limited to between 1.5 ° C and 2 ° C, Antarctic ice loss will continue at a similar rate to today throughout this century. Under a 3 ° C warming scenario, the way the world may currently be, the researchers say, their model shows a sharp jump in the rate of ice loss after 2060, which would contribute about 0.5 cm per year of global sea level rise by 2100. Sea levels are currently rising at an average rate of approximately 0.36 cm per year. Edwards said the results of this paper are primarily consistent with his study looking at multiple models. In a 3 ° C pathway, "the resulting ice loss would be irreversible over time scales of several centuries, even if atmospheric temperatures return to pre-industrial values, "DeConto and co-authors wrote. Warming between 1.5 ° C and 2 ° C "would have much less impact on low-lying coasts, islands, and population centers, signaling the importance of ambitious mitigation."