Wall Street closes mixed and with the Dow Jones flat, pending results

New York, Apr 27 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Tuesday in mixed terrain, with hardly any variation compared to the previous day and pending the results of some large US technology companies such as Microsoft and Alphabet.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones of Industrials rose a slight 0.01% or 3.36 points, up to 33,984.93 units; and the selective S&P 500 cut 0.02% or 0.90 points, to 4,186.72 units.

The Nasdaq composite index, which brings together the main technology companies, lost 0.34% or 48.56 points, to 14,090.22 units.

By sectors, the highest increases were for energy (1.26%), financial (0.91%) and industrial (0.87%) companies, and the most affected were those of public services (-0.75%), health (-0.51%) and communications (-0.45%).

The New York stock market opted for caution in the face of a new batch of quarterly results from the “Big Tech”, which coincides with high valuations of the companies involved and the market in record territory.

Although the majority of firms that have reported their data so far have exceeded analysts’ expectations, just over half of them have experienced stock market rallies afterward.

Facing the monetary policy meeting that the Federal Reserve will hold starting tomorrow, and amid fears of rising inflation, today the yields of the 10-year Treasury bond also rose to 1.627%.

At the ringing of the bell on Wall Street, both Alphabet, which was up more than 4% in electronic trading, and Microsoft, which nevertheless fell 3.80%, offered initially better-than-expected figures.

Investors will react tomorrow during the session to these data already analyzed, as they have done today with Tesla, which lost 4.5% today despite having achieved its best sales quarter between January and March.

Among other firms that have disclosed their accounts, the largest courier company, UPS, exceeded all expectations with a turnover growth of 27% and soared more than 10% in the stock market.

General Electric fell 0.22% due to quarterly results weighed down by its aviation division, which is still suffering the impact of the pandemic, despite its commitment to renewables after years of restructuring.

And Lyft fell 1.49% after announcing the sale of its autonomous vehicle division to Toyota subsidiary Woven Planet for $ 550 million.

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the highest gains were for McDonald’s (1.16%), Chevron (1.12%), Goldman Sachs (0.88%) and Dow Inc (0.71%).

The biggest decline was for 3M (-2%), Intel (-1.34%) and Verizon (-1.09%).

In other markets, Texas oil stood at $ 62.94 a barrel and at the close of the session, gold fell to $ 1,775.70 an ounce and the dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2087 .

(c) EFE Agency