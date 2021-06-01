Wall Street closes mixed and the Dow rises 0.13% after manufacturing data

New York, Jun 1 (EFE) .- Wall Street opened in green territory this Tuesday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrials, rose 0.47% in an optimistic start to June and awaiting data on manufacturing activity In U.S.A.

Half an hour after the start of operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones added 161.83 points, to 34,691.28, and the selective S&P 500 increased by 0.38% or 15.80 units, to 4,219.91 .

The composite index of the Nasdaq market, in which the main technology companies are listed, increased by 0.34% or 47.39 integers, to 13,796.13.

Wall Street returned with renewed energy from the long weekend – the stock market was closed yesterday for the Memorial Day holiday in the US – and opened the month of June approaching heights never seen before.

In May, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 posted accumulated gains for the fourth consecutive month, while the Nasdaq snapped a hot streak that lasted for half a year and fell slightly.

Investors were optimistic about the advance of vaccinations in the US, where more than 60% of adults have already received a dose, and the remission of cases to levels of March 2020.

In the group of the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the biggest rebound was for Chevron (3.10%), Boeing (2.85%), Goldman Sachs (1.94%). The most affected were Salesforce (-1.94%) and Johnson & Johnson (-1.13%).

At the corporate level, the technological Cloudera shot up 24% after announcing that it will foreseeably go public in the second half of the year after being acquired by two venture capital funds.

By sectors, the strong progress of energy companies stood out (3.3%), coinciding with the rise in oil prices, while OPEC and its allies debate their level of supply.

Those of basic materials (1.07%) and financial (0.85%) also rose, while only health (-0.85%) and public services (-0.2%) were in red.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 68.84 a barrel, the 10-year Treasury yield was 1.635%; gold rose to 1,906.70 dollars an ounce and the dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2246.

(c) EFE Agency