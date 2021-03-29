Wall Street closes mixed and the Dow records a record despite a decline in banking

New York, Mar 29 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed in mixed terrain this Monday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, registered a record despite a decline in the financial sector related to the liquidation of assets of a fund of coverage.

At the end of the operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones rose 0.30% or 98.49 points, reaching an all-time high of 33,171.37 units.

In red, the selective S&P 500 fell 0.09% or 3.44 points, to 3,971.10 units, and the Nasdaq index fell 0.60% or 79.08 points, to 13,059.65 units.

The New York stock market was aware of the effects of the strong liquidation of assets of a US hedge fund that has triggered fears that large banks face losses due to their exposure.

Credit Suisse and Nomura reported that they could record multimillion-dollar losses linked to a US fund that they did not name but that according to The Wall Street Journal would be Archegos Capital, which has undertaken a liquidation worth 30,000 million dollars.

The financial sector was one of the most affected of the day (-0.93%), with decreases in large entities such as Wells Fargo (-3.19%), Morgan Stanley (-2.63%), Citigroup (-1 , 97%), JPMorgan Chase (-1.55%), Goldman Sachs (-0.51%) and Bank of America (-0.96%).

“Undoubtedly, the overleverage of Archegos Capital Management, operated by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, will force every major brokerage to check their books. If they look at the stocks they bet incorrectly, Wall Street will have to assess whether The V-shaped stock market rally has gotten out of hand, “said Oanda analyst Ed Moya.

On the other hand, among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the rise of Boeing (2.31%) stood out after learning that the Southwest airline has bought a hundred of its 737 MAX aircraft, followed by Walgreens (1.58%) and Procter & Gamble (1.57%).

Read more

Investors are going through a volatile week, shortened by the US Good Friday holiday and marked by the end of the month and the end of the quarter, as many institutional funds rebalance their portfolios.

The market also reacted today to the unblocking in the Suez Canal, where the container ship Ever Given has been refloated this Monday after being stranded since last Tuesday, interrupting the flow on this important transport route.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 61.56 a barrel; and at the close of the stock market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond rose to 1.713%, gold fell to 1,709.60 dollars an ounce; and the dollar appreciated against the euro, with a change of 1.1764.

(c) EFE Agency