Wall Street closes mixed and the Dow Jones rises 0.41% after labor data

New York, May 27 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed in mixed terrain this Thursday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, rose 0.41% in a day marked by a better than expected data on the labor market and by sales in the technology sector.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones added 141.59 points to 34,464.64; while the selective S&P 500 rose a slight 0.12% or 4.89 points, to 4,200.88.

The Nasdaq composite index, in which the main technology companies are listed, was practically flat with a decline of 0.01% or 1.72 points, to 13,736.28.

By sectors, the gains of industrial (1.37%), financial (1.19%) and basic materials (0.74%) companies stood out.

The technology sector lost 0.53%, weighed down by big names like Alphabet (-1.27%), Apple (-1.24%) or Microsoft (-0.87%).

The New York stock market operated optimistically for the economic recovery from the crisis caused by COVID-19 in the US and opted for the rotation of shares to benefit from it.

Applications for unemployment benefits fell last week to 406,000, the lowest number in the country since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) left its estimate of first quarter GDP growth unchanged, which was 1.6%.

This week Wall Street has remained relatively stable as fears of rising inflation dissipated, given the insistence of the Federal Reserve that it will maintain its monetary policy.

In addition, the trading volume is being lower than usual for the long weekend of Memorial Day, a holiday that is celebrated next Monday and is a reason for the market to close.

“Stock markets are quiet as investors continue to anticipate the Fed’s next move. Low volatility and low trading volume frequently occur in the week leading up to a holiday,” said Nationwide analyst Mark Hackett .

In the group of 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the greatest progress was for Boeing (3.87%), followed by Honeywell (3.12%), Walgreens (1.98%) and JPMorgan (1.56%).

Outside of that group, Ford rose for the second day in a row, today by 7%, following its heavy investment in electric vehicles announced on Wednesday.

Some favorite stocks on internet forums, which suffered volatility at the beginning of the year, saw notable gains today, such as AMC, which soared 35%, and GameStop, almost 5%.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 66.85 a barrel, and at the close of Wall Street the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond amounted to 1.606%; gold fell to $ 1,897.50 an ounce and the dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2195.

