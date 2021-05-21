Wall Street closes mixed and the Dow Jones rises 0.36%

New York, May 21 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Friday mixed and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrials, rose 0.36%, in a day marked by a new fall in the main cryptocurrencies that has affected over everything to the technological ones.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones added 123.69 points to 34,207.84; while the selective S&P 500 fell 0.08% or 3.26 points, to 4,155.86.

The Nasdaq composite index, in which the main technology companies are listed, dropped 0.48% or 64.75 points, to 13,470.99.

The New York parquet woke up green still encouraged by the weekly decline in applications for unemployment benefits announced yesterday, and by the data released by the IHS Markit firm that productive activity and services expanded to record figures in the United States in May.

However, the gains moderated from noon, when it became known that China would take energetic measures against cryptocurrency mining and its trade to protect the financial system.

The news caused falls in the main cryptocurrencies, which are mostly created in this Asian country, such as Bitcoin, which fell more than 12%, or Ethereum, which lost 17% of its value, which affected the technological ones, one of the the worst unemployed sectors of the day.

By sectors, financial (0.9%), public services (0.54%) and industrial (0.43%) were the ones that best resolved the day compared to non-essential goods (-0.59 %), technology (-0.52%), and communications (-0.28%) that were the most affected.

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, Apple (-1.47%) led the losses, followed by Cisco (-0.79%), Merck & Co (-0.6%), Salesforce (-0.53%) and Microsoft (-0.53).

The best results were for Boeing (3.15%), Goldman Sachs (1.8%) and JPMorgan (1.14%).

Outside of that group, Nvidia shares rose 2.60% after announcing a four-way split of its shares.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 63.58 a barrel, and at the close of Wall Street the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 1.625%; gold fell to 1,880.40 dollars an ounce and the dollar gained ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2185.

