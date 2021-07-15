Wall Street closes mixed and the Dow Jones rises 0.15%

New York, Jul 15 . .- Wall Street closed this Thursday mixed and the Dow Jones Industrials, its main indicator, rose 0.15% in a session marked by better than expected business results, including those of Morgan Stanley, which however did not rescue the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq from the red.

According to data at the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones rose 0.15% or 53.79 points, to 34,987.02; but the selective S&P 500 lost 0.33% or 14.27 points, to 4,360.03.

The Nasdaq composite index, which brings together the most important technology companies, dropped 0.70% or 101.82 points, to 14,543.13.

Investors thus seemed to ignore the corporate results presented this Thursday by Morgan Stanley, which exceeded expectations by experts, but whose shares closed with a modest rise of 0.18%.

For analysts, this is because the market was already forecasting these good figures, which is why it has been registering increases in recent weeks.

“A lot of the news has already been embedded in the price,” explained Charles Schwab’s chief market strategist, Liz Ann Sonders.

While technology companies had the support of investors in the first days of the week, this Thursday giants such as Amazon and Alphabet (Google’s parent company), fell about 1%, while Apple, which on Wednesday had reached a record, it closed with a decrease of 0.45%.

Although the S&P 500 posted a slight decline on Thursday, the index has been close to its record lately, having risen 16% so far this year, a pace that experts expect will continue.

DoubleLine Capital Director Jeffrey Gundlach notes that the market will remain at these historic levels as long as stimulus programs designed to help the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic continue to be implemented.

“I think the question for investors is how long this free money stimulus will last,” Gudlach told specialized media.

This Wednesday, the head of the Fed assured that inflation will remain high “in the coming months” in the US, and stressed that the economy is “far” from the central bank’s objectives to propose a change in monetary policy.

By sectors, the gains were led by public services (1.19%), essential consumer goods (0.42%) and financial (0.38%), while energy losses (-1, 41%), technological (-0.84%), and non-essential consumer goods (-0.64%).

Among the thirty Dow Jones stocks, earnings were led by Honeywell (2.21%), United Health (1.28%) and Home Depot (1.09%), with the biggest losses being for Salesforce (-2%), Walgreens Boots Alliance (-1.34%) and Intel (-1.26%).

In other markets, Texas oil fell to $ 71.65 a barrel, gold climbed to $ 1,830.30 an ounce, the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 1.299% and the dollar gained ground against the euro, with a change of 1,181.

.