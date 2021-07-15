Wall Street closes mixed and the dow Jones rises 0.13%

New York, Jul 14 . .- Wall Street closed this Wednesday mixed and the Dow Jones of Industrialists, its main indicator, gained 0.13%, in a session marked by the statements of the president of the US Federal Reserve. USA (Fed), Jerome Powell, to maintain his policy to facilitate economic recovery.

According to data at the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones rose 0.13% or 44.44 points, to 34,933.23; and the selective S & P500 gained 0.12% or 5.09 points, to 4,374.30.

The Nasdaq composite index, which brings together the most important technology companies, fell 0.22% or 32.70 points, to 14,644.95.

The three indicators had closed the previous session in red, weighed down by the announcement of the consumer price index (CPI) in the United States, which in June stood at 5.4% year-on-year, the highest since 2008 and four tenths more that in may

The New York stock market opened positively today, encouraged by Powell’s statements, although tempers were moderating as the day progressed.

The head of the Fed said today that inflation will remain high “in the coming months” in the US, and stressed that the economy is “far” from the objectives of the central bank to propose a change in monetary policy, which was what investors were looking at today.

In a prerecorded speech to the House financial services committee, Powell also acknowledged the “improvement” in the recovery, especially in the job market, but insisted that the US economy is “far” from returning to normal after the pandemic.

Before the ringing of the bell that marks the start of trading activity, financial institutions Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo announced their quarterly and semi-annual results.

The three big banks multiplied their profits in the first half of 2021 thanks to the economic recovery in the country, which has allowed them to release important reserves that they had accumulated to face problems during the Covid-19 crisis.

These results follow those announced Tuesday by JPMorgan Chase, which reported first-half profit of $ 26.248 billion, more than triple the year earlier, and Goldman Sachs, which also posted $ 12.322 first-half profit. million dollars (677% more in year-on-year terms)

At the close of the stock market Bank of America was down 2.51%, Citigroup was down 0.29% and Wells Fargo was up 3.98%.

Other companies that also announced benefits today were Blackrock (-3.06%) and Delta airline (-1.57%)

By sectors, the gains led by essential goods (0.92%), real estate (0.89%) and public services (0.84%), while energy (-2.94%) and financial ( -0.49%) led the losses

Among the 30 stocks of the Dow Jones Apple (2.41%), led the gains ahead of Coca Cola (2.25%) and Honeywell (1.65%), while the biggest losses were for Chevron (-1, 88%), Caterpillar (-1.65%) and Boeing (-1.64%).

In other markets, Texas oil fell to $ 73.13 a barrel, gold climbed to $ 1,827.6 an ounce, the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 1.34% and the dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1,183.

