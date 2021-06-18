Wall Street closes mixed and the Dow Jones falls 0.62% influenced by the Fed

New York, Jun 17 (.) .- Wall Street closed this Thursday in mixed terrain and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, fell 0.62%, still influenced by the monetary policy perspectives released yesterday by the Federal Reserve of USA

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones fell 210.22 points to 33,823.45; while the selective S&P 500 cut 0.04% or 1.84 points, to 4,221.86.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, in which the main technology companies are listed, rose 0.87% or 121.67 points, to 14,161.35.

By sectors, the strong drop in energy (-3.49%), financial (2.94%), basic materials (-2.2%) and industrial (-1.55%) companies stood out.

The biggest gain was for technology companies, 1.17%, coinciding with the stabilization of the debt markets during the day.

The New York stock market went through an irregular session after the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, indicated yesterday that the conversation about the withdrawal of stimulus has begun.

On the other hand, the central bank advanced its perspectives to return to raising interest rates from 2024 to 2023.

“The Fed really wanted to take the opportunity of the current window and the strong momentum to send the signal that it is ready to normalize, but it will be a difficult exercise if they want to avoid another ‘taper tantrum’ (a tantrum from the markets),” he said Natixis analyst Florent Pochon.

In addition, the weekly number of applications for unemployment benefit rose last week to 412,000, the first rise in this indicator since April, which has disappointed investors.

Among the thirty Dow Jones stocks, today the falls of Caterpillar (-3.55%), Dow Inc (-3.13%) and JPMorgan (-2.89%) stood out.

Among those that rose the most, Microsoft (1.37%) and Apple (1.26%).

In other markets, Texas oil fell to $ 71.04 a barrel, and at the close of Wall Street the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 1.509%; gold slipped to 1,774.90 dollars an ounce and the dollar gained ground against the euro, with a change of 1.1907.

