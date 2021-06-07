Wall Street closes mixed and the Dow falls 0.36%

New York, Jun 7 (.) .- Wall Street closed this Monday mixed and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrials, fell 0.36%, with investors’ spirits divided between the good prospects for the economic reopening and fears that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could put a brake on its incentive policy.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones subtracted 126.15 points, to 34,630.24; while the selective S&P 500 fell a slight 0.08% or 3.37 points, to 4,226.52.

The Nasdaq composite index, in which the main technology companies are listed, rose 0.49% or 67.23 points, to 13,881.72.

By sectors, earnings were today led by real estate (0.91%), communications (0.48%) and health (0.33%), while the materials sector (-1.23%) led losses together with industrial (-0.69%) and financial (-0.63%).

The New York stock market began the week with mixed signals due to the different factors that are hanging over Wall Street.

On the one hand, the good economic prospects, as shown by the latest employment data for May, unveiled on Friday, which revealed a sum of 559,000 new jobs in the labor market and a drop in the unemployment rate to 5.8%.

Likewise, it appears that fears of rising inflation have dissipated, although concerns remain that the Fed may curb its incentive policies in the event that the recovery of the economy is underpinned.

“It seems that the market is going to be paralyzed until we have better clarity on inflation and growth prospects,” said Seema Shah, chief strategy officer at Principal Global Advisors, as quoted by The Wall Street Journal.

The Labor Department is expected to publish the reading of its inflation data for the month of May tomorrow.

In the group of 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the increases of Microsoft (1.2%), Boeing (1.1%), American Express (0.56%) and Visa (0.51%) stood out. While the worst stops were Merck (-1.7%), Caterpillar (-1.7%) and Dow (1.6%).

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 69.62 a barrel, and at the close of Wall Street the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 1.559%; gold rose to 1,894.30 dollars an ounce and the dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2167.

