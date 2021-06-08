Wall Street closes mixed and the Dow falls 0.09% after irregular session

New York, Jun 8 (.) .- Wall Street closed this Tuesday in mixed terrain and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, fell 0.09% after an irregular session focused on the economic recovery.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones subtracted 30.42 points, to 34,599.82; while the selective S&P 500 rose a slight 0.02% or 0.74 points, to 4,227.26.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, in which the main technology companies are listed, rose 0.31% or 43.19 points, to 13,924.91.

By sectors, gains were led by non-essential goods companies (0.96%) and energy (0.88%), and technology companies remained almost unchanged (0.02%).

The biggest losses were for utilities (-0.91%) and essential goods (-0.85%).

The New York stock market generally hovered near the flat line, putting recent economic data reflecting the US recovery in the face of fears of the withdrawal of stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

The Labor Department disclosed Tuesday that available jobs rose in April to a record 9.3 million job openings, above expectations, while many companies are struggling to find workers.

In addition, airline stocks rose after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed travel recommendations for more than a hundred countries.

Among the 30 Dow Jones stocks, the declines of Procter & Gamble (-1.16%) and Walgreens (-1.03%) stood out.

On the other hand, Chevron (0.91%), Honeywell (0.71%) and IBM (0.71%) rose.

Outside of that group, investors coordinated on forums like Reddit’s Wall Street Bets bet on their new favorite “meme stock,” Clover Health, which doubled in price and eventually rose 87%.

Bitcoin fell today to $ 31,000 after the seizure by the US Justice of a part of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline, the operator of the pipeline hacked last month, but at the bell it exceeded 33,000.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 70.05 a barrel, and at the close of Wall Street the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 1.536%; gold slipped to $ 1,895.70 an ounce and the dollar gained ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2172.

