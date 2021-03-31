Wall Street closes mixed after a session driven by the technology sector

New York, Mar 31 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed in mixed terrain this Wednesday, with a 0.26% decline in the Dow Jones but a notable 1.54% advance in the Nasdaq index after a session driven by the technology sector and the infrastructure spending plan of the United States Government.

At the end of the operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones fell 0.26% or 85.41 points and stood at 32,981.55 units.

The selective S&P 500 rose 0.36% or 14.34 points, to 3,972.89 units, and the Nasdaq index advanced 1.54% or 201.48 points, to 13,246.87 units.

By sectors, the clear leader was technology with a progress of 1.5%, followed by non-essential goods companies (0.83%) and public services (0.65%).

The greatest losses were for energy (-0.93%) and financial (-0.9%).

Thus, among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the increases in technology such as Apple (1.88%) and Microsoft (1.69%) and the decreases in financial companies such as Goldman Sachs (-1.51%) and JPMorgan (-1) stood out. , 46%).

The session was marked by the $ 2.25 trillion infrastructure spending plan that President Joe Biden will present today and which he plans to finance with a corporate tax increase, which was reduced to a minimum in the tax reform promoted by the Administration Trump.

The bill, with which Biden seeks to create millions of jobs, comes less than a month after the approval of a stimulus package of 1.9 trillion dollars to revive the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the wage processing firm ADP disclosed on Wednesday that private companies added 517,000 workers in March, which is about three times the previous month and the largest jump recorded since September last year.

On a corporate level, the Walgreens pharmacy chain advanced a solid 3.62% in reaction to better-than-expected quarterly results.

In other markets, Texas oil fell to $ 59.16 a barrel; and at the close of the stock market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond amounted to 1.74%, gold rose to 1,707.80 dollars an ounce; and the dollar depreciated against the euro, with a change of 1.1722.

(c) EFE Agency