Wall Street closes lower because the Delta variant causes uncertainty

By Noel Randewich and Devik Jain

Jul 16 (.) – Wall Street closed lower on Friday, weighed down by declines in Amazon, Apple and other tech stocks, as investors worried about rising coronavirus cases related to the highly contagious Delta variant.

* Los Angeles County announced Thursday that it would reimpose the use of masks this weekend. Health authorities said Friday that coronavirus cases in the United States had risen 70% from the previous week and that deaths had risen 26%.

* Cruise companies Carnival Corp and Norwegian Cruise Line fell sharply.

* “COVID is starting to hit the market, ironically, for the first time since last summer, when the reopening kick started,” said Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management.

* Amazon, Apple and Nvidia fell and were among the largest contributors to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declines. The S&P 500 technology sector index fell for a second session after hitting a record high on Wednesday.

* The utility index rebounded, while real estate rose to a record high.

* This week, investors have weighed concerns about a recent spike in inflation and assurances from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that the price hike is temporary.

* The second quarter earnings season will advance next week, with reports from companies including Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon Communications, AT&T and Intel.

* Analysts expect an average 72% growth in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies, based on data from IBES estimates from Refinitiv.

* With the S&P 500 rising nearly 15% year-to-date, investors will look to company forecasts to be strong to justify the high valuations.

* The S&P 500 energy sector index plunged, with investors concerned about expectations of higher supply and rising coronavirus cases, which raised concerns about demand.

* Commerce Department data showed that retail sales rebounded 0.6% last month as spending is moving back to services, reinforcing expectations that economic growth will accelerate in the second quarter.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.86% to 34,687.85 points, the S&P 500 lost 0.75% to 4,327.16 points, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8% to 14,427.24 points.

* During the week, the S&P 500 fell about 1%, the Dow lost 0.5% and the Nasdaq fell 1.9%, their first weekly drops in four weeks.

(Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano, Marion Giraldo and Javier López de Lérida)