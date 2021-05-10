Wall Street closes lower amid increased inflation fears

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wall Street closed lower on Monday as inflation fears drove investors away from higher-growth stocks in favor of cyclical stocks, which are the biggest winners from the reopening of the economy.

* Industrial and healthcare stocks limited the fall of the Dow Jones, which nonetheless snapped a three-day streak of record highs at the close.

* Resurgent demand is colliding with tight supplies of basic materials, contributing to inflation concerns.

* “Once the supply lines come back, this will go away. But it’s going to take some time,” said Paul Nolte, a portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. “It is different than turning on a light switch.”

* “There is still a bit of a tug of war as to whether the market thinks inflation is transitory or something that is going to stay,” Nolte said.

* Inflation concerns will be on investors’ minds when the US Labor Department releases its new CPI report on Wednesday.

* Crude prices rose slightly on Monday after the major US operator Colonial Pipeline suffered a cyber attack that forced the closure of fuel pipelines, raising concerns about a suspension of supplies and eventual increases in extraction costs.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% to 34,742.82 units; the S&P 500 index lost 1.04% to 4,188.43 units; and the Nasdaq Composite subtracted 2.55% to 13,401.86 units.

