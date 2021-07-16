Wall Street closes in the red and the Dow Jones falls 0.86%

New York, Jul 16 . .- Wall Street closed in red this Friday and the Dow Jones of Industrialists, its main indicator, fell 0.86% in a session of notable losses that was influenced by the high inflation data in the US that has led the New York stock market to register accumulated weekly losses.

According to data at the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones fell 0.86% or 299.17 points, to 34,687.85; and the selective S&P 500 lost 0.75% or 32.87 points, to 4,327.16.

The Nasdaq composite index, which brings together the most important technology companies, dropped 0.80% or 115.90 points, to 14,427.24.

With these figures, the three benchmark Wall Street indicators broke the three-week streak of accumulated profits by closing with weekly losses, which in the case of the Dow Jones of Industrials amounted to -0.52%, in the case of the S&P 500 -0.97% and on the Nasdaq at -1.87%.

The market on Friday was influenced by the latest data from the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index, which stood at 80.8 in the first half of July, down from 85.5% last month. , and below that expected by analysts, who predicted a rise.

On the other hand, another report published this Friday pointed to an increase in inflation expectations in the US, which showed that consumers expect prices to rise 4.8% this year, the highest level since August of 2008.

Although the Dow Jones opened the last session of the week with a rise of more than 100 points exceeding 35,000 integers, the index fell shortly after to negative territory after the consumer confidence index was released.

Despite the declines, experts pointed out this Friday that market prices are adequate, and in general they do not see signs of overheating on Wall Street after the last weeks of strong increases.

“There are pockets of what appears to be overvaluation and significant pockets of undervaluation in the US market, in my opinion,” Miller Value Partners chief investment officer Bill Miller said in a statement. , the market value is adequate.

By sectors, the gains were led by public services (0.99%), health (0.22%) and essential consumer goods (0.15%), while energy losses (-2, 77%), raw materials (-1.53%), and financial (-1.34%).

Among the thirty Dow Jones stocks, only a dozen posted gains, including Procter & Gamble (0.97%), Amgen (0.54%), and Traveler Cos (0.52%), with the largest declines being for Dow. Inc (-3.07%), Chevron (-2.65%) and Walt Disney (-2.63%).

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 71.81 a barrel, gold fell to $ 1,811.20 an ounce, the 10-year Treasury bond rose slightly to 1.299% and the dollar gained ground against the euro, with a change of 1.1804.

