Wall Street closes in the red and the Dow Jones falls 0.78%

New York, May 18 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Tuesday in red and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, fell 0.78% in another day marked by sales in the technology sector.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones cut 267.13 points, to 34,060.66; and the selective S&P 500 fell 0.85% or 35.46 points, to 4,127.83.

The Nasdaq composite index, on which the main technology companies are listed, lost 0.56% or 75.41 points, to 13,303.64.

By sectors, the losses of energy companies (-2.63%), industrial (-1.47%) and financial companies (-1.35%) stood out.

The technology, after a green start, yielded 0.82% with decreases in large firms such as Apple (-1.12%) and Microsoft (-0.86%).

The New York stock market lost its optimism about the opening and reacted to worse-than-expected housing market data and a new round of quarterly results.

Home construction fell 9.5% in April, to an annualized rate of 1.57 million, due to the increase in prices of materials such as wood, according to experts.

Investors continue to operate with uncertainty and concerned about the rebound in inflation, which caused stock market declines last week.

In that sense, tomorrow they will be awaiting the publication of the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve.

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the biggest setbacks were for Chevron (-3.08%), Caterpillar (-2.08%) and Dow Inc (-1.96%).

The most relevant gains were for Walmart (2.11%) due to its considerable increase in sales in the first quarter, despite the fact that its profit fell.

Home Depot and Macy’s, which also beat analysts’ expectations with their results, finished with declines of 1.02% and 0.31%, respectively.

On the other hand, AT&T fell 5.80% after announcing yesterday the merger of its entertainment business with Discovery, which in turn fell 2.72%.

In other markets, Texas oil fell to $ 65.49 a barrel and at the close of the session, the yield of the 10-year Treasury bond stood at 1.64%, gold amounted to $ 1,869.50 an ounce and the dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2224.

(c) EFE Agency