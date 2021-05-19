Wall Street closes in the red and the Dow Jones falls 0.48% after a volatile session

New York, May 19 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Wednesday in red and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, fell 0.48% after a volatile day that rose after the publication of the minutes of the meeting of April from the Federal Reserve.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones cut 164.62 points, to 33,896.04, and the selective S&P 500 fell 0.29% or 12.15 points, to 4,115.68.

The Nasdaq composite index, in which the main technology companies are listed, lost a slight 0.03% or 3.90 points, to 13,299.74, despite having started the day with the worst prospects.

The New York stock market began the session with massive sales that at its worst cut more than 500 points to the Dow Jones, but the indicators were on the rise until losses reduced considerably.

By sectors, technology (0.33%) and communications (0.1%) ended in green, while the biggest hit was taken by energy (-2.53%) and basic materials (-1 , 54%).

Investors, who have been nervous since the April inflation data released last week, appeared to calm down after reading the minutes of the Fed’s latest monetary policy meeting.

The central bank reiterated that it sees the rise in prices as a “transitory” factor due to the rebound in demand and specific problems in the supply chain, although it acknowledged that it could begin to discuss reducing debt purchases.

If the economy continues to post “rapid progress,” several participants noted that it might become “appropriate at some point in the next few meetings to start discussing a plan to adjust the pace of asset purchases.”

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.678% in reaction to that information.

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the most affected were Chevron (-2.81%), Nike (-1.92%) and Goldman Sachs (-1.70%).

Read more

The technology companies Salesforce (3.27%), Intel (0.95%) and Microsoft (0.25%) rose.

On the other hand, Wall Street followed the plummeting of bitcoin this morning to $ 30,000 due to concerns from China and the European Central Bank (ECB), and its subsequent rebound, to about 40,000 at the close of the stock market.

Tesla, whose founder, Elon Musk, recently raised doubts about his support for the major digital currency, was down 2.49%.

In other markets, Texas oil fell to $ 63.36 a barrel and at the close of the session, gold amounted to $ 1,870.90 an ounce and the dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2177.

(c) EFE Agency