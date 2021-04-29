Wall Street closes in the red and the Dow Jones falls 0.48% after a Fed meeting

New York, Apr 28 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Wednesday in red and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, fell 0.48%, after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) left Monetary policy unchanged and in the midst of expectations for a new round of quarterly results.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones cut 164.55 points, to 33,820.38 units; and the selective S&P 500 slipped a slight 0.08% or 3.54 points, to 4,183.18 units.

The Nasdaq composite index, which brings together the main technology companies, fell 0.28% or 39.19 points, to 14,051.03 units.

After its two-day meeting, the Fed highlighted the progressive “strengthening” of the economy thanks to the anticovid vaccines and fiscal support, but insisted that it will not move interest rates from the current 0% environment until there is a sustained recovery in the labor market and the rise in inflation is “persistent.”

The US central bank has held benchmark interest rates between 0% and 0.25% for over a year, after a sharp cut in March 2020.

In addition, the market is awaiting the presentation by President Joe Biden of a 10-year social welfare plan whose cost is estimated at 1.8 trillion dollars and which he plans to finance with new tax increases on the highest incomes.

The New York parquet experienced another irregular session that could have ended with records but remained at the gates, betting on caution in the face of the results of two large technology companies at the ringing of the bell, Apple and Facebook, in addition to Ford.

Investors reacted to the recently released accounts of Boeing (-2.91%), which was the second worst hit in the Dow Jones group only behind Amgen (-7.22%) and followed by Microsoft (-2, 83%).

Those that increased the most were Chevron (2.45%), Visa (1.63%) and American Express (1.44%).

By sectors, the strong rise of energy companies (3.35%) and communications (1.21%) stood out compared to moderate decreases for technology companies (-0.96%) and health (-0.35% ).

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 63.86 a barrel and at the close of the session, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 1.609%, gold rose to $ 1,782 an ounce and the dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2121.

