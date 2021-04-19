Wall Street closes in the red and the Dow Jones falls 0.36% weighed down by technology

New York, Apr 19 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Monday in red and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, fell 0.36% in a day marked by sales in the technology sector and the collection of profits after last week’s records.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones fell 0.36% or 123.04 points, to 34,077.63 units, and the S&P 500 fell 0.53% or 22.21 points, to 4,163.26 units.

The Nasdaq composite index, which brings together the most important technology companies in the market, lost a notable 0.98% or 137.58 points, to 13,914.76 units.

Most of the sectors fell, weighed down by non-essential goods companies (-1.14%), technology (0.88%) and public services (-0.49%).

The New York stock market is still pending the US corporate earnings season, which is generally reflecting how the economy begins to take off after the hit of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investors applauded Coca-Cola accounts today (0.48%), which exceeded expectations and reported that their demand has returned to pre-pandemic levels this March, and tomorrow they will react to those of IBM, which publishes at the close of the stock market.

Among the 30 listed companies of the Dow Jones group, the setbacks were led by Intel (-1.73%), Boeing (-1.63%), Nike (-1.33%), American Express (-0.98% ) and Travelers (-0.88%).

In green, in addition to Coca-Cola, Walgreens (0.92%) and Apple (0.51%) stood out.

Outside of that group, markets turned to Tesla (-3.40%) after a fatal accident in Texas with one of its vehicles driving with no one behind the wheel, apparently in assisted driving.

The US tobacco giant Altria fell 6.17% on the news that the Joe Biden Administration is studying reducing the level of nicotine in cigarettes.

Peloton also fell (-7.28%) after the recommendation of the US authorities that its treadmills should not be used by people with children or pets at home due to several accidents.

Likewise, GameStop rose 6.33% when announcing the departure of its CEO next summer and the search for a successor to direct its transformation phase towards electronic commerce.

As for cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell below $ 56,000 after the strong increases last week due to the IPO of the trading platform Coinbase, which today fell 2.63%.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 63.38 per barrel and at the close of Wall Street the yield of the 10-year Treasury bond rose to 1.606%, gold fell to $ 1,770.70 per ounce and the dollar fell against the euro, with a change of 1.2036.

(c) EFE Agency