Wall Street closes in the red and the Dow Jones falls 0.16% on fear of inflation

New York, May 17 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Monday in red and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, fell 0.16%, with the market still worried about the data that point to an increase in the inflation in the US

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones cut 54.34 points to 34,327.79; and the selective S&P 500 fell 0.25% or 10.56 points, to 4,163.29.

The Nasdaq composite index, on which the main technology companies are listed, lost 0.38% or 50.93 points, to 13,379.05.

By sectors, the greatest losses were for communications companies (-0.88%), public services (-0.86%) and technology (-0.7%).

Energy companies advanced a notable 2.3%, followed by basic materials (0.9%) and financials (0.13%).

The New York stock market experienced a volatile day in which the inflation data for April still weighs heavily, which have especially dragged the highly valued technology companies such as Apple (-0.93%) and Microsoft (-1.20%).

The vice president of the Federal Reserve, Richard Clarida, insisted today that it is early for the central bank to initiate the withdrawal of stimulus in statements, something that investors fear, although it did not seem to calm the spirits.

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, today the declines of Walt Disney (-2.12%), Verizon (-1.24%) and Salesforce (-1.22%) stood out.

In green they finished Merck, known as MSD outside the US, which advanced 1.98%, Dow Inc (1.53%) and Chevron (1.16%).

Outside of that group, AT&T fell 2.64% after announcing that it will merge its WarnerMedia division with Discovery, creating a streaming giant. Discovery shot up almost 14%.

On the other hand, bitcoin was trading close to $ 44,300 after Tesla founder Elon Musk suggested ditching his portfolio of this cryptocurrency, something that he later denied.

Tesla, for its part, fell 2% when it was revealed that the investor Michael Burry, who inspired the movie “The Big Short”, has short positions against the company worth about 500 million dollars.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 66.27 a barrel and at the close of the session, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond rose to 1.651%, gold fell to $ 1,866.40 an ounce and the dollar it lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2154.

(c) EFE Agency