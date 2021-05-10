Wall Street closes in the red and the Dow Jones falls 0.10%, weighed down by technology

New York, May 10 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Monday in red and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, fell 0.10% in a day marked by the fall of large technology companies, which had an impact on the Nasdaq index.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones cut 34.94 points to 34,742.82, far from the unprecedented level of 35,000 it registered this morning; and the selective S&P 500 fell 1.04% or 44.17 points, to 4,188.43 units.

The Nasdaq Composite Index fell a notable 2.55% or 350.38 points to 13,401.86 units, with strong falls from Tesla (-6.44%) and Facebook (-4.11%), among other large listed companies .

The technology sector took the biggest hit today, with a loss of 2.53%, followed by non-essential goods (-1.95%) and communications (-1.91%),

According to analysts, sales in the technology sector respond to doubts due to their high valuation after the months of the pandemic and their attractiveness in the economic reactivation, when inflation is expected to increase.

Precisely this Monday, several Wall Street market analysis firms lowered the rating for some of the big names, such as Alphabet or Intel, which generated a rout.

Last week ended with a disappointing April employment report, with 266,000 new jobs compared to the 1 million expected, which nonetheless reinforced the idea that stimulus will continue.

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the decreases were led by Intel (-2.95%), Visa (-2.65%), Apple (-2.58%) or Microsoft (-2.09%).

In green, 3M (2.10%), Procter & Gamble (1.86%) and Verizon (1.36%) closed, among others.

The energy sector, which started the day with strong gains, ended up losing 0.05% after the largest network of oil pipelines in the US, Colonial, which suffered a cyberattack last Friday and has paralyzed its operations, anticipated its reset later this week.

In other markets, Texas oil rebounded to $ 64.92 a barrel and at the close of the session, the yield of the 10-year Treasury bond rose to 1.606%, gold amounted to $ 1,837.30 an ounce and the dollar it was gaining ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2131.

