Wall Street closes in the red and the Dow Jones falls 0.07% despite good labor data

New York, Jun 3 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Thursday in red and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, fell 0.07% despite a wave of data that reflects the economic recovery in the US.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones subtracted 23.34 points, to 34,577.04; while the selective S&P 500 yielded 0.36% or 15.27 points, to 4,192.85.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, in which the main technology companies are listed, fell 1.03% or 141.82 points, to 13,614.51.

By sectors, the losses were led by non-essential goods companies (-1.22%) and technology companies (-0.51%), and the highest gains were for public services companies (0.52%).

The New York stock market received good ones on the economic recovery in the United States, which nevertheless reinforced the uncertainty about the next steps of the Federal Reserve (Fed) in terms of monetary policy.

The number of applications for unemployment benefits dropped last week for the first time from 400,000 since the pandemic began, while the private sector added 978,000 contracts in May.

The market already has the expectations set in the May employment report to be released tomorrow by the authorities and which will foreseeably reflect an improvement.

Meanwhile, the Fed has announced plans to sell corporate bonds and index funds it acquired last year, something that many investors have interpreted as a sign of change, despite its reduced value.

In the group of the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the decline of Intel (-2.16%), Boeing (-2.07%), Salesforce (-1.61%) and Apple (-1.22%) stood out. .

On the positive side, Dow Inc (2.41%) and MSD (2.16%) were the ones that rose the most.

The AMC cinema chain, which yesterday doubled its value on the stock market, today fell almost 18% after announcing a sale of shares with which it has raised almost 590 million dollars.

There was great volatility in other shares associated with AMC and linked to “memes” and social networks, such as GameStop (-8.5%), Blackberry (4%) or Sundial Growers (14%).

In other markets, Texas oil fell to $ 68.81 a barrel, and at the close of Wall Street the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond amounted to 1.628%; gold fell to 1,873 dollars an ounce and the dollar gained ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2127.

