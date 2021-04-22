Wall Street closes in the red and the Dow falls 0.94% for fear of the fiscal increase

New York, Apr 22 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Thursday in red and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, fell 0.94% due to the possibility that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, propose a tax hike on large capital gains.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones cut 321.41 points to 33,815.90; and the S&P 500 fell 0.92% or 38.44 points, to 4,134.98.

The Nasdaq composite index, which brings together the most important technology companies in the market, lost 0.94% or 131.80 points, to 13,818.41 units.

According to press releases, the president is preparing to present the American Families Plan to Congress next week and, although it is subject to change, it could include tax increases for profits from asset sales, which it has not been liked in the markets.

The New York stock market, after opening in the red, was entering positive territory in the middle of the session when it experienced a sharp fall, discouraged by the fact that this tax increase would stand at 39.6% for those who enter more than a million dollars , when currently the rate is 20%

“Biden’s proposal effectively doubles the capital gains tax for million dollar earners. It’s a significant cost increase for long-term investors,” said Jack Ablin of Cresset Capital Management.

The Vix index, which measures volatility in the market, soared 8% after those reports.

All sectors ended in red and the most affected were basic materials (-1.75%), energy (-1.41%) and technology (-1.18%).

Among other news of the day, applications for unemployment benefits in the US continued to decline last week, to 547,000, and are at their lowest level since mid-March last year.

Wall Street is going through an irregular week also marked by the quarterly results, among them the communications group AT&T (4.15%) and Dow Inc (-6%).

The latter firm led the declines among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, followed by Walgreens (-2.72%), JPMorgan (-2.11%) and Intel (-1.77%).

The most notable gains were for Salesforce (0.34%) and McDonald’s (0.30%).

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 61.43 per barrel and at the close of Wall Street the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell 1.545%, gold fell to $ 1,784.50 per ounce and the dollar gained against the euro, with a change of 1.2015.

(c) EFE Agency