Wall Street closes in red weighed down by inflation data

New York, Jul 13 . .- Wall Street closed this Tuesday in the red after two consecutive days of record highs and the Dow Jones of Industrialists, its main indicator, lost 0.31%, in a session marked by a rise of higher-than-expected inflation in the United States and the first quarterly results announcements.

According to data at the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones lost 0.31% or 107.39 points, to 34,888.79; while the selective S & P500 fell 0.35% or 15.42 points, to 4,369.21.

The Nasdaq composite index, which brings together the most important technology companies, fell 0.38% or 55.59 points, to 14,677.25.

The New York stock market today plunged into negative territory after two consecutive days in which its three main indices set all-time records.

However, the announcement of the consumer price index (CPI) in the United States, which in June stood at 5.4% year-on-year, the highest since 2008 and four tenths more than in May, fell like a jug of cold water on investors’ spirits.

For the chief investment officer of the firm Cornerstone Wealth, Cliff Hodge, the CPI figures announced today have made the markets “nervous.”

“In the future, we expect these inflation figures to start to cool down,” Hodge told the specialized channel CNBC.

The good results announced by JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the country, PepsiCo or Goldman Sachs, which exceeded analysts’ expectations, did not serve to offset the concerns unleashed by the new data on prices.

JPMorgan Chase reported profits of $ 26.248 million in the first half, more than triple the year before, when its business, like the rest of the economy, was affected by the outbreak of the pandemic.

Also positive were the accounts of Goldman Sachs, the largest investment bank on Wall Street, which earned 12,322 million dollars in the first half of the year (677% more in year-on-year terms).

Read more

PepsiCo, for its part, also received more than expected helped by the recovery in demand for its products in the hospitality industry.

At the close of trading, JPMorgan Chase shares were down 1.49%, Goldman Sachs 1.19%, while PepsiCo shares were up 2.31%.

In general, analysts expect a sharp rise in earnings during the earnings season that started today, thanks to the economic recovery in the United States after the pandemic.

By sectors, all except technology (0.39%) fell into the red with real estate (-1.27%) leading the losses, followed by non-essential goods (-1.14%), financial (-0 , 97%) and that of raw materials (-0.96%)

Among the thirty stocks of the Dow Jones Visa (1.78%), it led the gains ahead of Microsoft (1.19%) and Coca Cola (1.05%), while the biggest losses were for Boeing (-4, 2%), Caterpillar (-1.55%) and Home Depot (-1.48%).

Boeing shares fell in reaction to the airline’s announcement that the detection of a problem in the production line of its model 787 Dreamliner will force a delay in the delivery of these devices.

“Boeing now expects to deliver less than half of the 787s currently in inventory this year,” the company said.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 75.25 a barrel, gold climbed to $ 1,807.6 an ounce, the 10-year Treasury bond rose to 1.41% and the dollar gained ground against the euro, with a change of 1,177.

.