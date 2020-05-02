New York, May 1 . .- Wall Street closed this Friday in red, with its main indicator, the Dow Jones industrials with a loss of 2.55%, on a day in which the results of the big technology did not They finished convincing investors and out of a new fear that the United States and China will re-unearth the hatchet.

At the end of operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones fell 622.03 points and stood at 23,723.69 integers, dragged down by the generalized losses of the 30 large companies that make it up, with the exception of Walmart (1 , 13%). Dow (-7.52%) and Exxon Mobil (-7.16%) led the losses followed by Raytheon (-5.70%), Boeing (-5.42%) and Travelers (-5.09%).

The selective S&P 500 left 2.81% or 81.72 points, up to 2,830.71 integers; and the Nasdaq composite market index, which brings together the main technology companies, suffered the worst results, with a decline of 3.20% or 284.60 points, to 8,604.95 points.

Apple left 1.61% and Amazon 7.6% after announcing that it will use all of its second quarter benefits in response to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The bad start of the park in May, contrasts with the abundant month of April, in which the Dow, with accumulated gains of 10.5% and the S&P with others of 12%, marked their best monthly results in decades .

Likewise, the fear that tensions between Washington and Beijing will re-emerge also weighed on investors today.

The White House economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, assured that the Chinese will answer for what happened with the coronavirus.

“There is no doubt about this. How, where, when and why (they are questions) that I am going to leave in the hands of the president,” Kudlow told CNBC.

According to the specialized outlet Market Watch, the New York parquet rose last month too much and too fast, so it foresees a fall in the price of the shares before the earnings resume.

The Texas Intermediate Oil Price (WTI) saw a further hike of 4.99% today and closed at $ 19.78 a barrel, thus breaking a three-week negative streak, this time motivated by lower US inventories rises. than planned and the start of the cuts agreed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its partners.

All sectors with losses with energy (-6.00%) as the most damaged, followed by non-essential consumer goods (-4.61%), finance (-3.32%), real estate ( -3.24%) and the industrial (-2.98%).

In other markets, gold rose to $ 1,709.50 an ounce, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 0.616% and the dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1,098.

