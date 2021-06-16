Wall Street closes in red and the Dow Jones falls 0.77% after Fed decision

New York, Jun 16 (.) .- Wall Street closed this Wednesday in red and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, fell 0.77% after the Federal Reserve (Fed) raised its inflation estimates and advanced the next interest increases to 2023.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones fell 265.66 points, to 34,033.67; while the selective S&P 500 cut 0.54% or 22.89 points, to 4,223.70.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, on which the main technology companies are listed, fell 0.24% or 33.17 points, to 14,039.68.

The meeting that the Federal Reserve (Fed) concluded today on monetary policy set the pace for the session, which began in mixed terrain and with little variation, but ended up going into losses.

As expected, the Fed left interest rates unchanged despite the spike in inflation, and improved its forecast for the country’s economic growth to 7% in 2021.

However, the central bank has advanced the dates for the next rate hike from 2024 to the end of 2023, which has caught the market by surprise.

The Fed also raised its estimates for the inflation rate in 2021 from 2.4% in March to 3.4%.

On the other hand, its president, Jerome Powell, said that it has been discussed “when it would be appropriate to start talking” about a possible reduction in stimulus, something that worries investors.

Those prospects had an immediate impact on the debt market, where the 10-year Treasury bond rose to 1.572% and the 2-year paper reached its highest level in 12 months, 0.209%.

Most sectors cut their value, led by public service companies (-1.49%), essential goods (-1.24%) and basic materials (-1.17%).

Among the thirty Dow Jones stocks, the declines were led by Dow Inc (-2.42%), Walmart (-2.04%), 3M (-1.84%) and Boeing (-1.73%).

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 72.15 a barrel, and at the close of Wall Street gold slipped to $ 1,830.20 an ounce and the dollar gained ground against the euro, with a change of 1,998.

(c) . Agency