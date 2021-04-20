Wall Street closes in red and the Dow Jones falls 0.75%, attentive to the pandemic

New York, Apr 20 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Tuesday in red for the second consecutive day and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, fell 0.75%, with the markets most pending of the covid pandemic -19 than quarterly results.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones fell 0.75% or 256.33 points, to 33,821.30 units, and the S&P 500 fell 0.68% or 28.32 points, until 4,134.94 units.

The Nasdaq composite index, which brings together the most important technology companies in the market, lost a notable 0.92% or 128.50 points, to 13,786.27 units.

Most of the sectors declined, led by energy companies (-2.66%), financial companies (-1.81%), non-essential goods (-1.22%) and industrial companies (-1.09%).

The New York stock market reacted with purchases to the results disclosed in the last hours by IBM (3.79%), Johnson & Johnson (2.33%) and Procter & Gamble (0.83%), but the general tone of the session was pessimistic.

Investors took notice of the wave of infections in India, which has exceeded 15 million cases with a daily record of 273,000, and they are awaiting possible restrictions that raise concerns about the economic recovery.

In the US, meanwhile, the universal vaccination campaign continues with about 67,000 cases a day, but some analysts point out that the markets are very close to their ceiling.

“The only risk is that expectations are so high that they are very difficult to meet. We are entering territory, both in results and economic data, where it will be very difficult to have positive surprises,” said Seema Shah, Principal analyst. Global Investors.

Firms related to the return to normality fell, led by the airlines United (-8.53%) and American (-5.48%); the cruise chains Royal Caribbean (-3.23%) and Norwegian Cruise (-4.36%); the entertainment firm Live Nation (-3.84%) or the Hilton hotels (-2.95%).

Among the 30 Dow Jones firms, the biggest setbacks were for Boeing (-4.13%), Nike (-4.12%), Goldman Sachs (-3.27%), Dow Inc (-3.21%) and Walt Disney (-2.48%).

Outside of that group, Netflix fell 0.88% in the session and after the closing of operations it fell 10% due to worse than expected results.

In other markets, Texas oil fell to $ 62.44 per barrel and at the close of Wall Street the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell 1.564%, gold rose to $ 1,779.30 per ounce and the dollar fell against the euro, with a change of 1.2034.

(c) EFE Agency