New York, May 12 . .- Wall Street accelerated losses on Tuesday and closed with a 1.89% drop in its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, after a day focused on uncertainty due to the economic reopening of USA, geopolitical tensions with China and the sharp drop in consumer prices.

At the end of operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones cut 457.21 points, standing at 23,764.78 points and weighed down by large corporations such as JPMorgan Chase (-3.41%), Caterpillar (-3.32% ), Goldman Sachs (-3.23%), Disney (-2.99%) and 3M (-2.92%).

The selective S&P 500 fell 2.05% or 60.20 points, to 2,870.12 points, and the Nasdaq composite market index, in which the most important technology companies are listed, fell 2.06% or 189.79 points , up to 9,002.55 integers.

By sector, the greatest losses were for real estate (-4.25%), industrial (-2.84%), financial (-2.67%) and energy (-2.36%).

The New York parquet reacted Tuesday to testimony before lawmakers by the main epidemiologist of the US Government, Anthony Fauci, who said that the coronavirus is not “under control” and that the figure of more than 80,000 deaths confirmed so far in the country, epicenter of the pandemic, is probably higher.

At a time when several states have begun to reopen their economies, such as Texas and Georgia, and others like New York, the most affected, are preparing for it, Fauci warned that a too rapid lifting of restrictions to contain COVID- 19 can cause new outbreaks and “preventable deaths”.

Likewise, the movement of some Republican senators to submit to a vote a bill imposing sanctions on the Chinese authorities for their alleged abuses against the Uighur minority was not well received, according to press versions, which would occur amid the Washington’s criticism of Beijing for managing the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, investors have been weighing the advantages and disadvantages of these reopens, taking into account the pandemic’s scourge on the economy, which contracted 4.8% in the first quarter, and the destruction of jobs, with an unemployment rate. 14.7% in April as a result of the layoffs.

On Tuesday, Wall Street also received with pessimism the data from the Labor department on the consumer price index (CPI), which fell by 0.8% in April due to the fall in demand, which is its biggest decrease since 2008 and notes how the US economy has stopped almost dry.

Excluding the most volatile food and fuel prices, core inflation in April fell 0.4%, the steepest decline since 1957.

In other markets, Texas oil rose by almost 7% on Tuesday, to $ 25.78 a barrel, after the decision of Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries to deepen their production cuts to support the stability of the energy markets.

On the other hand, at the close of the session, gold rebounded to $ 1,705.10 an ounce, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 0.665% and the dollar fell against the euro, with a change of 1.0845.

