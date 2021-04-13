Wall Street closes in mixed zone and the S&P 500 marks another all-time high

hello.com

Among friends and with difficulties to sing: this is how Rocío Jurado lived her last concert

In December 2005 Rocío Jurado gave what would be her last concert. A special event on Spanish Television presented by Bertín Osborne and in which a multitude of artists from the Spanish and international scene participated. A year earlier, she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer for which she had been being treated in Houston, United States, and it seemed that she had recovered. “It was difficult for me to sing, but I have come out ahead,” said the singer after the recording of the space, which was broadcast in the middle of Christmas season. Despite having felt better than she expected, she admitted feeling insecure in the images, although her voice did not tremble during the recital. – How did Rocío Carrasco take the adoption of Gloria Camila and José Fernando? This is how Rocío Jurado herself told it in ¡HOLA! VIEW GALLERY Artists such as David Bisbal, Chayanne, Raphael, Malú, Paulina Rubio, the dancer Antonio, Rosario Mohedano, Lolita Flores, Falete and Bertín Osborne himself participated, who in addition to presenting also sang in duet with Rocío. Especially commented was the performance with Mónica Naranjo, with whom she took the stage to interpret In the starting point, merging their two voices in one of the most impressive way. For her, her number with Raphael was special, who had recently also overcome cancer, in his case of the liver: “He too has come out of a situation similar to mine. It was a reunion. We have a lot of faith in each other” , assured the singer during the presentation of the program. – Interview with Carlos Arturo Zapata, the designer of Rocío Jurado Artists of all kinds showed interest in participating in this concert that, without anyone knowing, would go down in history. Among them was Julio Iglesias, although he finally couldn’t get there: “He called me on the phone and told me that he wanted to be with me on this recording, but finally he told me that he couldn’t.” She, however, was not nervous. It was José Ortega Cano, who had to remind him that the one who sang was her. For his part, Amador Mohedano told on a Deluxe Saturday in 2019 that the organization of this event was done between him, Rocío and Fidel Albiac: “From the television special, they planned it and I helped them. My sister Rocío asked me to do so. On his knees, he told me: ‘Amador, this is not done as you are.’ I wanted to leave because I saw that they had boycotted me from behind. ” However, the couple withdrew from the project: “They got out of the way. The one who swallowed everything with Rocío was me, she was in pain again and it was very cruel.” – Rosa Benito, through tears, recalls how Rocío Jurado reacted when she learned that she suffered from cancer SEE GALLERY At that time, when she was in remission from her cancer after months of treatment, Rocío Jurado planned to return to the stage and do it in style when she was fully recovered. “You have to wait a few months because although TVE recorded live music, the program is recorded and it is not the same as appearing on stage. I have to be strong to think about it,” she commented herself. However, this was her last concert, since a few months later, before the summer arrived, the whole of Spain said goodbye to her mired in pain over the loss of “La grande”.