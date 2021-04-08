Wall Street closes in green, with a new record in the S&P 500

New York, Apr 8 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Thursday in the green in a session in which the S&P 500 registered its second consecutive record despite a modest rise and was led by Nasdaq earnings, driven by the rise of the big technology companies like Facebook, Amazon or Apple.

According to provisional data at the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the S&P 500 rose 0.42% or 17.22 points to stand at 4,097.17 units, while the Dow Jones of Industriales, the benchmark index, rose 0.17% or 57.31 points, up to 33,503.57.

For its part, the Nasdaq composite index, which brings together the most important technology companies in the market, accumulated an advance of 1.03% or 140.47 points, to 13,829.31 units.

