Wall Street closes in green and the S&P surpasses 4,000 points for the first time in its history

This Thursday, the three largest indices of the United States stock market have registered rises. Nevertheless, the day was starred by the S&P, which has exceeded 4,000 points for the first time in its history. Specifically, it has advanced 1.18% on the day, to 4,019.81 points.

Nine of the 11 main S&P sectors increased this day, with technology, communication and energy earning more than 1%.

With the increase this Thursday, the S&P An increase of 7% has already been noted in 2021 so far. Also, since its March 2020 low, this index has gained roughly 80%.

For his part, Dow Jones has risen by 0.52%, to 33,154.60 integers and the Nasdaq 1.82% in this Thursday’s session, thus reaching 13,329.52 points. Thus, the three main indices closed the week with gains, led by the Nasdaq.

The day has been different for the Ibex 35, which has fallen by a slight 0.3%, standing at 8,577.6 points, in a session marked by instability, in which at times it has been in ‘green’ and, in others, in ‘red’.