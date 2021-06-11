Wall Street closes in green and the S&P 500 sets a record after the inflation data

New York, Jun 10 (.) .- Wall Street closed this Thursday in positive territory and one of its main indicators, the selective S&P 500, registered a new record after a day marked by the highest inflation data in the United States. since 2008.

According to provisional data at the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the S&P 500 rose 0.47% or 19.78 points and stood at 4,239.33, while the Dow Jones Industrials advanced 0.06% or 19.10 points, up to 34,466.24.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, on which the major tech companies trade, rose a solid 0.78% or 108.58 points to 14,020.

