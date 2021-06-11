Wall Street closes in green and the S&P 500 marks its second consecutive record

New York, Jun 11 (.) .- Wall Street closed this Friday in green and the selective S&P 500, one of its main indicators, marked its second consecutive record after an irregular day in which the economic data of the previous day still weighed.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the S&P 500 rose 0.19% or 8.26 points to 4,247.44; while the Dow Jones of Industrials advanced 0.04% or 13.36 points, to 34,479.60.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, on which the main technology companies are listed, rose 0.35% or 49.09 points, to 14,069.

By sectors, the gains were led by financial (0.61%), technology (0.56%) and non-essential goods (0.49%) companies, and the most affected were health (-0.73%) ).

Wall Street traded in mixed terrain for part of the session and rallied in the last few minutes, leaving a weekly appreciation of 1.9% on the Nasdaq, 0.4% on the S&P 500 and losses of 0.8% on the Dow.

Investors reacted positively to data on the recovery of the US labor market, with the lowest weekly number of applications for unemployment benefits in the last 15 months, and also to the increase in year-on-year inflation to 5%.

Experts believe that, to a large extent, this price increase will be transitory since it is influenced by the effects of last year’s coronavirus crisis, as the Federal Reserve has insisted.

“Even the supply shortage could be temporary as companies increase productivity and begin to adjust to increased demand,” said Jason Pride of Glenmede.

Among the 30 Dow Jones stocks, the rises of American Express (1.40%), Goldman Sachs (1.11%), McDonald’s (1%) and Apple (0.98%) stood out.

Caterpillar (-2.20%), Johnson & Johnson (-1.24%) and UnitedHealth (-0.90%) fell, especially.

Outside of that group, the “meme actions” driven by coordinated investors on internet forums seemed to be slowing down, such as Clover (4.81%), AMC (15%) and GameStop (6%) in the spotlight.

Among the 30 Dow Jones stocks, Caterpillar (-2.29%), Boeing (-1.86%), American Express (-1.45%) and JPMorgan Chase (-1.25%) stood out.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 70.91 a barrel and at the close of Wall Street the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 1.45%, gold slipped to $ 1,878.20 an ounce and the dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2107.

