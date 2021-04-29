Wall Street closes in green and the S&P 500 advances 0.68% to a new record

New York, Apr 29 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Thursday in green and one of its main indicators, the selective S&P 500, set a record after a day of quarterly results and positive data that point to the economic recovery in the US. USA

According to provisional data at the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the S&P 500, which represents the broader market, rose 0.68% or 28.29 points, to 4,211.47 units.

The Dow Jones of Industrials rose 0.71% or 239.98 points, to 34,060.36 units, and the Nasdaq composite index, which brings together the main technology companies, advanced 0.22% or 31.52 points, to 14,082.55 units.

By sectors, the highest gains were for communications (2.75%), financial (1.82%) and energy (1.11%) companies, and only health (-0.39%) and technology companies decreased. (-0.03%).

The New York stock market reacted today to the financial accounts of Apple and Facebook, which exceeded expectations but had uneven prices, with a decrease of 0.07% the first and a strong rise of 7.30% the second.

Other firms such as McDonald’s (1.20%) and Caterpillar (-2.08%) reported their data, while this afternoon Amazon and Twitter will do so at the bell.

There was also optimism about the 1.8 trillion social spending plan announced yesterday by President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain its monetary policy to support the economy.

On the other hand, the data from the Office of Economic Analysis (BEA) was well received, which shows that the economy grew at an annualized rate of 6.4% in the first quarter thanks to the push from consumers.

In the Dow Jones listed group, the advances of Nike (1.95%), JPMorgan Chase (1.94%), UnitedHealth (1.76%) and Home Depot (1.76%) stood out.

The one that fell the most was Merck (known as MSD outside the US and Canada), 4.42%.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 65.01 a barrel, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond amounted to 1.634%, gold remained at $ 1,773.90 an ounce and the dollar lost ground against the euro , with a change of 1.2124.

