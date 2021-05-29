Wall Street closes in green and the Dow rises 0.19% encouraged by the recovery

New York, May 28 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed in green territory this Friday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrials, rose 0.19% with the market encouraged by the economic recovery.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones added 64.81 points, to 34,529.45; while the selective S&P 500 rose 0.08% or 3.23 points, to 4,204.11.

The Nasdaq composite index, in which the main technology companies are listed, advanced 0.09% or 12.46 points, to 13,748.74.

By sectors, the highest gain was for real estate companies (0.65%), public services (0.46%) and technology companies (0.3%).

The most affected were communications (-0.31%) and non-essential goods (-0.23%).

The New York stock market reacted positively to new data pointing to an increase in inflation in the US, even though it was above analysts’ expectations.

The personal consumption expenditure index increased 3.1% year-on-year in April due to the expansion of the economy, after registering 1.9% in March.

Likewise, the market received data indicating that the savings rate in the last month remained high, at 14.9%, and consumer confidence rose 0.5%.

“We do not believe that the Fed (Federal Reserve) is going to raise interest rates aggressively, we believe that they will delay because they want to help the economy recover. Everyone expects inflation in the short term,” said Paul Flood of Newton Investment Management.

Wall Street was encouraged on Thursday by other figures reflecting the economic recovery, concerning the labor market and quarterly GDP growth.

In the month as a whole, the Dow Jones has gained 1.9% accumulated and the S&P 500 0.6%, while the Nasdaq has cut 1.5% as a market rotation occurs.

In the group of 30 listed on the Dow Jones, the biggest gain was for Salesforce, which shot up 5.41% due to quarterly results higher than expected.

Amgen (1.07%), Chevron (0.82%) and Goldman Sachs (0.52%) also rose.

On the negative side, Boeing (-1.45%), Intel (-1.07%) and Walgreens (-0.76%) fell.

In other markets, Texas oil fell to $ 66.32 a barrel and at the close of Wall Street the yield of the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 1.581%, gold rose to $ 1,906.50 an ounce and the dollar gained ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2192.

(c) EFE Agency