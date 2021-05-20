Wall Street closes in green and the Dow Jones rises 0.55% encouraged by labor data

New York, May 20 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Thursday in green and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrials, rose 0.55%, encouraged by a labor data consistent with the economic recovery in the US. after several days of losses.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones added 188.11 points, to 34,084.15; and the selective S&P 500 rose 1.06% or 43.44 points, to 4,159.12.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, in which the main technology companies are listed, advanced a remarkable 1.77% or 236.00 points, to 13,535.74.

The New York stock market rebounded, driven especially by the technology sector, which gained 1.87% thanks to large firms such as Netflix (2.86%), Apple (2.10%) and Microsoft (1.38%).

Investors reacted by betting on purchases to a weekly decline in the number of applications for unemployment benefits to 444,000, the lowest since the pandemic began.

Fears about the rise in inflation seemed to take a backseat, as did concerns about the cryptocurrency market, which suffered sharp cuts yesterday.

But bitcoin, which has rebounded to $ 40,000 today, briefly suffered after the Treasury Department announced increased fiscal oversight on transactions over $ 10,000.

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, in addition to technology companies, Boeing (1.44%), Amgen (1.33%), Disney (1.23%) and Travelers (1.15%) advanced today.

Cisco, which had fallen in the morning in reaction to a worse-than-expected future outlook, ended up gaining 0.72%.

Virgin Galactic soared 14.7% after announcing that its next test of a flight into space will be this Saturday.

In other markets, Texas oil fell to $ 62.05 a barrel, and at the close of Wall Street the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 1.632%; gold fell to $ 1,877.10 an ounce and the dollar lost ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2226.

