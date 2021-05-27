Wall Street closes in green and the Dow Jones rises 0.03%

New York, May 26 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed in green this Wednesday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrials, rose a slight 0.03% as fears alleviated the increase in inflation in the United States.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones added 10.59 points to 34,323.05; while the selective S&P 500 rose 0.19% or 7.86 points, to 4,195.99.

The Nasdaq composite index, in which the main technology companies are listed, advanced moderately, 0.59% or 80.82 points, to 13,738.00.

By sectors, the highest gains were for energy companies (0.93%), non-essential goods (0.9%) and communications (0.58%).

The most affected were the health (-0.56%), while the technology remained flat (-0.01%).

The New York stock market is going through a week with less trading volume than usual for a long weekend, since Monday is the Memorial Day holiday and the market will remain closed.

After a hesitant start to the day, investors bet on firms that may benefit from the economic recovery, such as cruise ship chains and retail stores.

According to experts, fear of inflation in the US appears to have subsided following the insistence of the Federal Reserve to maintain its monetary policy, which is encouraging equity purchases.

Among the factors that influence the market, in addition, is the good progress of the epidemiological situation in the US as vaccination advances in its population.

Among the 30 listed on the Dow Jones, which turned 125 today, the advances of Nike (1.91%), Salesforce (0.87%), Goldman Sachs (0.79%) and Dow Inc (0.77%) stood out. ).

The most notable losses were for Walgreens (-4.02%) and Amgen (-1.43%).

Outside of that group, Amazon rose 0.19% after announcing the purchase of the MGM movie studio.

Exxon Mobil advanced 1.17% after its shareholders gave 2 seats on the board of directors to an activist investment fund.

And Ford soared 8.51% after raising its investment in electric vehicles to $ 30 billion.

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 66.21 a barrel, and at the close of Wall Street the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond amounted to 1.579%; gold fell to 1,896.30 dollars an ounce and the dollar gained ground against the euro, with a change of 1.2195.

