Wall Street closes in green and the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 set new records

New York, Apr 5 (EFE) .- Wall Street ended with gains on Monday and two of its main indicators, the Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500, closed at record numbers in a reaction to the news that the US created almost a million jobs in March, interpreted as a step towards recovery.

According to provisional data at the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones of Industriales rose 1.13% or 373.98 points, to 33,527.19 units, while the S&P 500 rose 1.44% or 58.04 points to 4,077.91 units.

For its part, the Nasdaq composite index, which brings together the most important technology companies in the market, advanced a solid 1.67% or 225.49 points, to 13,705.59 units.

(c) EFE Agency