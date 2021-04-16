Wall Street closes in green and sets two records after good economic data

Bloomberg

Bezos seeks to leave a better deal for his employees as a legacy

(Bloomberg) – For years, Jeff Bezos made putting customer first at Amazon.com Inc. his religion. Now, with a contentious union vote behind him, and the end of his days as CEO looming, the world's richest person has said it's time to focus more on the well-being of the company's workers. to do a better job for our employees, "he said in a letter to shareholders. "While the voting results were mixed and our direct relationship with employees is strong, it is clear to me that we need a better vision of how to create value for employees, a vision for their success." At the end of this year, Bezos is stepping down as CEO to become CEO, making it clear he had the legacy in mind in his latest letter to investors. The company he founded is the world's largest online retailer and cloud computing company. world and ranks high in surveys of popular brands and trusted institutions. But in the last year, Amazon has been challenged by regulators, unions and activists around the world, some of whom argue that the company achieved its privileged position through aggressive business tactics that left a trail of defeated competitors, scammed partners. and exhausted workers, both physically and emotionally. In the letter, published Thursday, Bezos argues that Amazon's success stems from its history of invention and added value to society. "Any business that does not create value for those it touches, even if it appears successful on the surface, does not remain," he noted. In an extremely recent tally for 2020, he totaled the company's returns to shareholders, employee pay, small sellers' earnings on Amazon, and time and money savings for cloud computing buyers and customers. The sum: $ 301 billion. Bezos also said the company has so far 200 million Prime subscribers, up from 150 million in early 2020. Referring to employees, Bezos says he will look to add two elements to the customer-centric creed. Amazon customer. "We are going to be the best employer on Earth and the safest place to work," he said. Recently, warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. Of the more than 3,000 votes cast, Amazon obtained 1,798 negative votes and the union only 738. The result followed a close election that lasted seven weeks and attracted the national attention of long-time critics of Amazon's labor policies, including the senator. from Vermont Bernie Sanders. Much of that criticism focused on long hours and working conditions at the company's logistics centers. Amazon argues that it has hired hundreds of thousands of people and pays them more than double the federal minimum wage, plus provides them with health benefits. In his letter, Bezos rejected descriptions of his company as a sometimes brutal workplace for workers. employees. "If you read some of the news reports, you might think that the least we care about is the employees," he said. "In those reports, our employees are sometimes accused of being desperate souls and treated like robots. That's not true. "Bezos said Amazon does not set unreasonable performance goals and that 94% of employees have said they would recommend a friend to work there. After leaving the day-to-day management of the company, Bezos has said he hopes focus on invention and new initiatives, including working with Amazon logistics teams on new programs for workers. The still CEO highlighted some programs that are already underway, including efforts to prevent stress injuries through ergonomic training and adjusting the company's scheduling software to rotate employees through tasks that use different muscle groups.