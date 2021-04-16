Wall Street closes in green and marks a new record day

New York, Apr 16 (EFE) .- Wall Street closed this Friday in green with its main indicator the Dow Jones rising 0.48% on a day in which both the Dow and the S&P 500 have continued to move in record territory boosted due to the good quarterly results and the data that point to an economic recovery.

According to provisional figures, at the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones rose 0.48% or 164.68 points, to 34,200.67 units, remaining above 34,000 points, a figure that it exceeded yesterday for the first in history.

The S&P 500 also reached historic figures, rising 0.36% or 15.05 points to 4,185.47 units, while the Nasdaq composite index, which brings together the most important technology companies in the market, rose 0.1% or 13.58 points, up to 14,052.34 units.

